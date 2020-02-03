Atlanta City Council members Felicia Moore and Andre Dickens on the passing of Anne Cox Chambers

Statements from Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore and Council Member Andre Dickens on the Passing of Anne Cox Chambers

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore and Post 3 At-Large Council member Andre Dickens released the following statements on the passing of Anne Cox Chambers:

“Anne Cox Chambers was a media trailblazer with a truly kind heart. She supported many worthy causes in our city and the impact she made in Atlanta will never be forgotten. I send my condolences to her family and to all those who knew her in our community.” – Council President Felicia A. Moore

“The contributions Anne Cox Chambers had on our community were countless. My heart goes out to her family and all those who knew her. Her impact on business and philanthropy in our city was truly monumental and I know she will be greatly missed.” – Post 3 At-Large Council member Andre Dickens

