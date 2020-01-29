Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta to honor Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice at 2020 Bubbles & Bling

Proceeds Will Be Used to Address African American Breast Cancer Disparities in Metro Atlanta

Susan G. Komen® Greater Atlanta, metro Atlanta’s leading local resource for breast cancer screening, diagnostic and support services, today announced its seventh annual signature fundraising cocktail party, Bubbles & Bling. Taking place at The Fairmont on Saturday, February 29, this year’s theme is “Denim & Diamonds.”

The support and donations from Bubbles & Bling will provide Komen Atlanta the resources needed to increase early breast cancer detection and improve survival rates for African American women in the metro Atlanta community.

“African American women in metro Atlanta are 45% more likely to die of breast cancer when compared to Caucasian women,” said Cati Diamond Stone, CEO, Komen Atlanta. “We are committed to eliminating this disparity and achieving health equity for African American women.”

This year’s event will honor Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, President and Dean of Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM). As the first woman to lead the freestanding medical institution, Dr, Montgomery Rice is dedicated to the creation and advancement of health equity. Prior to joining MSM, she was the founding director of the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry Medical College, one of the nation’s first research centers devoted to studying diseases that disproportionally impact women of color.

“Morehouse School of Medicine is proud to partner with Komen Atlanta in their quest to save more lives,” said Dr. Montgomery Rice. “Together, will can achieve Komen’s vision of a world without breast cancer.”

Co-hosts for Bubbles & Bling are Milton Little and Jim and Susan Hannan. The event features specialty cocktails, dinner, dancing and silent and live auctions. Auction items include a one-week getaway to Grand Caribe Belize, a private in-home dining experience with MasterChef Season 10 winner Dorian Hunter, and two tickets to the Broadway show Hamilton at the Fox Theater.

Sponsors for the event include Kroger, Georgia-Pacific, Ford, Northside Radiology, Sysnet, Morehouse School of Medicine, B98.5, WSB, Georgia Power, RSM, Change Healthcare, Select Interior Concepts, Aprio, United Distributors and Track Seven Events.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.komenatlanta.org/bubblesandbling.

—