Xernona Clayton, Andrew Young Chair 80th birthday celebration for Congressman John Lewis

Xernona Clayton and Andrew Young Chair 80th Birthday

Breakfast Celebration For Congressman John Lewis

The Trumpet Awards Foundation is holding a Love Breakfast for Congressman John L. Lewis (D-GA) in Celebration of his 80th Birthday on Saturday, February 22 at 9:30 a.m. at the Omni Hotel at CNN Center, 100 CNN Center NW Atlanta Ga 30303 in the Grand Ballroom in the heart of the Congressman’s fifth district.

Xernona Clayton, founder, Trumpet Awards Foundation and Ambassador Andrew Young are co-chairs. Comedian Chris Tucker is confirmed to participate along with Congressman John Lewis’ fellow members of Congress.

Tickets are $80 Individual and $1,200 for a table of ten and may be purchased by credit card at trumpetawards.ticketleap.com/everybody-loves-john-lewis-celebration/ and by check to Trumpet Awards Foundation, 101 Marietta St. NW Suite 1010, Atlanta Ga. 30303.

For more information contact the Trumpet Awards Foundation at 404 878-6738.