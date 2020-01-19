Martin Luther King, Jr. annual commemorative services official King Center list

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service will be broadcast live on Fox 5 Atlanta from Ebenezer Baptist Church – Horizon Sanctuary on Monday, January 20th, 10:00 am-1:00 pm. The Commemorative Service is a hallmark of our annual King Holiday

Observance. Rev. Dr. Howard-John Wesley, Senior Pastor of the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church, Alexandria, VA, is this year’s keynote speaker.

Featured speakers delivering special tributes include Irshad Manji, Advocate & Founder, The Moral Courage Project; Jamil Smith, Print & Television Journalist, Senior Writer, Rolling Stone Magazine; Jake Evans, Republican National Lawyer Association; and Dr. Brene Brown, Research Professor, University of Houston, and best-selling author.

There will be special musical performances by gospel recording artists Smokie Norful and The Anointed Pace Sisters; gospel saxophonist Minister Angella Christie and Korean-American choir The Grapevine Children and Youth Choir.

City, state and national elected officials will bring greetings during the Commemorative Service, along with special greetings being brought by The Honorable Anat Sultan-Dadon, Consul General of Israel of the Southeastern United States.

Visitors to The King Center on Monday, January 20th King Holiday will have the opportunity to participate in a Voter Education Interactive Demo and Voter Registration, 10:00 am-7:00 pm. The demo exposes guests to the new voting machine before Election Day, in hopes of encouraging voting, decreasing wait times at polling sites, and reducing voter ID issues at polling stations. Voter registration will be available onsite.

The King Center invites you to attend an Introduction to Nonviolence365®, Monday, January 20, 2:30 pm-4:00 pm. Locations this year include Spelman College and The Promise Center (Westside). The introductions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. This preview of the 2-day workshop engages participants in an introduction to Nonviolence365®, Dr.

King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology, as a vehicle for societal, cultural and personal change. Community organizers, educators, activists and concerned citizens are all invited to attend.

The King Holiday Events conclude with The Beloved Community Talks: Let’s Bridge the Racial Divide, also be held on January 20th, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, at The King Center in The Yolanda D. King Theatre for the Performing Arts. The Talks are free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. With two Courageous Conversations conducted in a fireside chat-style format, the King Holiday Beloved Community Talks will be moderated by Jamil Smith, Print & Television Journalist, Senior Writer, Rolling Stone Magazine.

The topic for Conversation One is ‘Understanding Systemic Racism and Intersectionality.’ The topic for Conversation Two is ‘A Decade of Change and Disruption.’ Conversation Two is designed to provide a foundation and action items for attendees and viewers to be empowered to facilitate change and disruption within their own communities, as they seek to address systemic racism or dismantle institutions of racism in the coming decade and beyond.

“Our King Holiday Observance events provide participants with an avenue to explore how we can

channel our energy toward shaping the Beloved Community,” said CEO Bernice A. King. “The King Center remains the foremost authority on my father’s philosophy and methodology of nonviolence as a means to effect social change. Amidst the current world’s climate, we are uniquely positioned to influence, educate and inspire people to embrace his teachings in creating a more just, peaceful, humane

world. The King Holiday Observance reflects that positioning and our acceptance of our role in the World House.”

For the full schedule of events during the King Holiday Observance, event details, tickets and sponsorships, visit TKHO_Calendar_Schedule_2020.pdf

These events are made possible by the generous support of King Holiday Observance sponsors, including Delta Air Lines, Kia, Hyundai, Chick-Fil-A Foundation, FedEx, The Ford Motor Company Fund, The Coca-Cola Company, Home Depot and Target.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward King’s unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.