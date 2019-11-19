NeNe Leakes Sets the Record Straight on her ‘RHOA’ Return

NeNe Leakes is back!

NeNe Leakes returned to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Sunday night after not being featured at the beginning of the season.

Leakes was with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers Monday, setting the record straight on why she wasn’t in the first couple of episodes.

“Well, there was no real reason other than we were negotiating,” she said. “So many people have speculated and said so many things. I even heard some of my fellow Housewives… ‘Oh, she was suspended.’ I’m like, ‘Was I? Please call Andy Cohen.’”

NeNe made it clear she was not suspended after rumors surfaced she was penalized for allegedly grabbing an “RHOA” cameraman while filming last season. Leakes clarified, “Okay, because people get things misconstrued, I grabbed the camera guy’s shirt.”

She went on to explain that she had told production she didn’t want anyone filming in the closet. “He didn’t have a problem with it — I don’t know why anyone else does.” The star added, “I’ve been into a lot of things on this show and if I was going to get suspended, it sure wouldn’t have been for pulling that shirt… There have been physical altercations on our show and they weren’t suspended.”

Her co-star Kenya Moore recently declared NeNe dead to her. Dishing on the fallout, NeNe said, “That’s fine… I don’t mind, child,” adding with a smile, “She’s never been alive to me, so it’s fine.”

NeNe also opened up about being a different person after her husband Gregg Leakes’ battle with stage 3 colon cancer, describing herself as “quite different.”

The star added, “Well, last season my husband had cancer, that was a very tough time for my entire family… This season, though, he’s cancer-free, and that is something to celebrate.”

She said, “Cancer is a monster and it came in and ruined everything for us… Obviously, there was no romance or anything like that because he was doing chemo. He was very tired.”

NeNe continued, “Listen, I have learned patience in a whole new way… A lot of things that people say doesn’t really bother me… The girls are saying certain things or they didn’t like what I said… I’m gonna say whatever I want to say ’cause they say whatever they want to say.”

She added that husband Gregg is doing “much better” now.

