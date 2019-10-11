Florida Man Who Used ‘Stand Your Ground’ Defense After Killing Markeis McGlockton Sentenced To Prison

Update (October 10, 2019): The man responsible for fatally shooting 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton in front of a Florida convenience store in July 2018 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

CNN reported 49-year-old Michael Drejka was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 10 after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of McGlockton over a handicapped-accessible parking spot.