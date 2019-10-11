Congresswoman Maxine Waters announces important new hearing schedule

WASHINGTON – Today, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, announced several Committee hearings for the month of October:

Wednesday, October 16 at 10:00 AM: The full Committee will convene a hearing entitled, “Who Is Standing Up for Consumers? A Semi-Annual Review of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.”

Wednesday, October 16 at 2:00 PM: The Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development, and Insurance and the Subcommittee on National Security, International Development, and Monetary Policy will convene for a hearing entitled, "Protecting America: The Reauthorization of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program."

Thursday, October 17 at 10:00 AM: The Subcommittee on Investor Protection, Entrepreneurship, and Capital Markets will convene for a hearing entitled, "Examining Corporate Priorities: The Impact of Stock Buybacks on Workers, Communities, and Investors."

Thursday, October 17 at 2:00 PM: The Subcommittee on Diversity and Inclusion will convene for a hearing entitled, "Promoting Inclusion: Examining the Need for Diversity Practices for America's Changing Workforce."

Friday, October 18 at 9:30 AM: The Task Force on Artificial Intelligence will convene for a hearing entitled, "AI and the Evolution of Cloud Computing: Evaluating How Financial Data is Stored, Protected, and Maintained by Cloud Providers"

Tuesday, October 22 at 10:00 AM: The full Committee will convene for a hearing entitled, "The End of Affordable Housing? A Review of the Trump Administration's Plans to Change Housing Finance in America."

NEW TIME: Tuesday, October 22 at 2:00 PM: The Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions will convene for a hearing entitled, "An Examination of the Decline of Minority Depository Institutions and the Impact on Underserved Communities."

NEW ADDITION: Wednesday, October 23 at 10:00 AM: The full Committee will convene for a hearing entitled "An Examination of Facebook and Its Impact on the Financial Services and Housing Sectors."

NEW TIME: Tuesday, October 29 at 10:00 AM: The Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will convene for a hearing entitled, "Financial Services and the LGBTQ+ Community: A Review of Discrimination in Lending and Housing."

NEW TIME: Tuesday, October 29 at 1:00 PM: The full Committee will convene for a markup.

NEW TIME: Wednesday, October 30 at 10:00 AM: The full Committee will convene for a continuation of the October 29 markup

Unless otherwise noted, hearings and markups will take place in 2128 Rayburn House Office Building and will be broadcast live on https://financialservices.house.gov/live/.

Committee activities are finalized once an official notice is issued by the House Financial Services Committee. Visithttps://financialservices.house.gov/calendar/ for the most up-to-date Committee schedule.