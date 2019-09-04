Real Times Media CEO Re-Elected to Board of National Newspaper Publishers Association

Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive officer of Real Times Media (RTM), has been re-elected to the board of directors of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA)—the national trade organization that represents African American newspapers and media companies—representing NNPA’s Region 3.

“I am honored to have been re-elected to serve such a historic organization at such a pivotal point in its evolution,” said Jackson. “I understand the challenges that publishers face, and I am excited to work collaboratively to create viable solutions that will benefit all NNPA members.”

Real Times Media is a multimedia company that includes a conglomerate of five publications– AtlantaDailyWorld.com, AtlantaTribune.com, ChicagoDefender.com, the Michigan Chronicle, and the New Pittsburgh Courier—Who’s Who In Black, a professional lifestyle brand focused on business/social events, content, and programming, and marketing services company, RTM360°.

As CEO of RTM, Jackson diversified the company beyond its stable of printed publications by building a digital-rich, multimedia platform which includes event production, custom publishing, and marketing services.

“I am glad to have a visionary such as Hiram Jackson back on the NNPA board,” said Dr. Benjamin Chavis, president, and CEO of the NNPA. “I respect and admire the things that he is doing at Real Times Media and am confident that he’ll continue to be an asset to the growth and evolution of the organization.

As the largest and most influential Black-owned media resource in the world, the Black Press of America delivers news, information, and commentary to the more than 47 million African Americans and others from all backgrounds each week. Now in its 79th year, NNPA member resources, including newspapers, websites, digital assets, and evolving social media presence are trusted information resources both domestically and internationally.

