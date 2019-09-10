NFL star Antonio Brown denies all allegations, no rape charges … yet

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape and the sexual assault of his former trainer in South Florida.

A former gymnast and trainer, Britney Taylor, claims that the just-signed New England Patriot wide receiver sexually assaulted and raped her on at least three separate encounters in 2017 and 2018 after the two initially met at a Central Michigan University event fro Christian athletes.

Taylor, 28, alleges that “Brown exposed himself and kissed [her] without her consent” in 2017according to a statement in legal documents obtained by TMZ. On another occasion, the lawsuit alleges that Brown was “positioned behind her [and] began masturbating near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back.”

Taylor reports that in a third encounter when she reluctantly agreed to meet with Brown she said “Brown cornered [her] forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.” The incident allegedly took place at Brown’s home.

Brown is vehemently denying Taylor’s accusations, claiming that their relationship was “consensual” and that the charges are the result of a vendetta for supposedly refusing to provide financial assistance to Taylor for a business project.

She is seeking $75,000 in damages.

Brown’s new team, the New England Patriots released a statement according to ESPN.

“We are aware of the civil lawsuit that was filed earlier today against Antonio Brown, as well as the response by Antonio’s representatives,” the statement reads. “We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. … The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place.”

In a strange twist disgraced former NFL star and accused murderer O.J. Simpson has weighed in on the case and continues to offer advice to Brown. Prior to the recent serious charges, Simpson chided Brown for being difficult and a troublesome player. Following Brown’s release from the Oakland Raiders on Sept. 7 and near-immediate pickup by the New England Patriots, Simpson had this to say: “I can tell you that but I hope you know … Belichick isn’t going to put up with none of the stuff that Tomlinson, who maybe started all of this, and Grudin put up with … I’m just sayin’ buddy, I don’t think you can act like that in New England.”

Simpson has since stated he believes Brown is innocent of the rape and sexual assault allegations and asked the public to mindful that Brown has not been charged in the case.