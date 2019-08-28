Gentrification, Crime, Property Taxes and Infrastructure On Agenda at DeKalb Community Forum

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson will hold a community forum on Thursday, August 29th, to candidly discuss the county’s changing communities and address pressing concerns in the district.

“Many of the residents in District 7 have shared with me their concerns regarding the changing landscape of their neighborhoods,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “As a fellow resident of the district, I understand their apprehensions and believe we have taken great care to select an agenda that will not only answer their questions but provide courses of action and valuable insight into the changing landscape of our communities.”

The forum will focus on various issues including gentrification and displacement, property taxes and home values, affordable and senior housing, crime and justice reform, small business survival, traffic, infrastructure, and the future of DeKalb County.

“Because we will be concentrating on robust topics,” said Commissioner Cochran-Johnson. “It is imperative to have experts present whose professional experience is rooted in DeKalb County and can speak to the dynamics of each issue.

Representatives from various DeKalb County departments and community agencies will include Peggy Allen (associate director, Roads and Drainage), Andrew Baker (director, Planning and Sustainability), Larita Ellis (property tax director, DeKalb County Tax Commissioner), Allen Mitchell (director, Community Development), Reginald D. Wells (director, Watershed Management), Edward Patton (president, DeKalb Board of Realtors), A.B. Catlin (assistant chief, DeKalb County Police Department), G.A. Padrick (assistant chief and uniform division commander, DeKalb County Police Department) and Pete Walker, Jr. (president & CEO, Housing Authority of DeKalb).

Additional scholars and experts in attendance will include James D. Cromarti (special initiatives senior manager, Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, Inc.), Paul Denard (assistant district engineer, GDOT), Michael J. Rich (professor of political science and environmental sciences, Emory University) and Michael German (Georgia Field Office director, HUD).

The meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Lou Walker Senior Center, 2538 Panola Rd., Lithonia, GA 30058