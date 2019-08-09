In Case You Missed It: xoNecole Celebrates the Next Generation of Black, Female Entrepreneurs at the ElevateHER Crawl in Atlanta

More than 700 women gathered at the first ElevateHER Crawl hosted by xoNecole in Atlanta on Aug. 3, 2019. Media change agent and founder, Necole Kane launched the lifestyle empowerment platform to highlight black, female entrepreneurs. Held at the Mason Fine Arts Gallery, the ElevateHER Crawl featured powerhouse panelists and a curated retail pop up shop of over 25 women-owned and operated businesses. The crowd received life and career gems from Ezinne Kwubiri (head of Inclusion and Diversity at H&M); Pauleanna Reid (senior contributor at Forbes.com); Christina Rice (founder of OMNoire); Tamisha Harris (producer at CNN/HLN); Shavone Riggins (founder, Curlkalon); Janell Stephens (founder of Camille Rose Naturals) and Alicia Scott (founder of Range Beauty). Attendees shopped directly with local and celebrity brand owners including Olori Swank of Swank Blue; Chioma and Uchenna Ngwudo of Cee Cee’s Closet NYC; Melissa Butler of The Lip Bar.