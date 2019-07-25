City Appoints Co-Directors to Helm Office of Film and Entertainment

City of Atlanta Thanks Christopher Hicks for his Service

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced two high-level appointments for the City of Atlanta. Cardellia Hunter and Phillana Williams have been named Interim Co-Directors for the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment.

“The Film and Entertainment industry has seen tremendous growth throughout the years here in Atlanta,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Both Cardellia and Phillana bring a world of experience to the City and will serve as tremendous resources to strengthen our film and entertainment sector. I am confident they will not only execute the innovative vision we have for the future, but they will also build upon the work that has already been done.”

Former director Christopher Hicks, a twenty-year veteran of the recorded music and publishing space, will return to the private sector with a focus on digital content, film and television.

“The city of Atlanta has experienced major contributions to our economy and culture under Chris’ leadership in film and entertainment,” said Mayor Bottoms. “The City is recognized as a peer to Los Angeles and New York for attracting large-scale productions. I appreciate his service to the city.”

“The last three years have been tremendously rewarding for me personally and professionally,” said Christopher Hicks. “I’m confident in the new leadership for the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment and look forward to watching its continued growth. The city and this Administration will always have my support.”

Cardellia Hunter is a 15-year entertainment industry veteran with extensive experience in music, television and film production. Prior to assuming this role, Hunter served as the Director of Operations and Productions for the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment. In this role, she led the development of the City’s “Set South” initiative to enhance relationships between film productions and the local community. Additionally, Hunter led the daily management of all permitting processes for movie productions – including Fast & Furious 7, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Baby Driver. Hunter began her career at Hitco Music Publishing overseeing song catalogs for Organized Noize, Beyonce, Tony Rich, Truth Hurts and more. She went on to manage super producer Anthony Dent, known for his work with Grammy-award winning artists Destiny’s Child, Faith Evans, and Kevin “She’kspere” Briggs who has produced hits for internationally known acts such as TLC, N’Sync and P!nk.

Phillana Williams is a 20-year veteran in entertainment and has served as an industry leader in artist management and marketing as well as a senior executive for globally branded music labels. Currently, Williams serves as the Director of Marketing and Strategy for the Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment where she is responsible for spearheading strategic entertainment partnerships that align with the Administration’s vision of One Atlanta. Prior to joining the City, Williams managed Grammy award-winning singers/songwriters; Miguel, Ciara, and Estelle and is credited for guiding their careers. Additionally, Williams served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Artist Development for several labels including Motown Records, Arista Records, and Def Jam Recordings where she led each label’s efforts to identify new talent. With a unique eye for strategic development, Williams’ influence has helped advance the careers of artists such as Jay-Z, Outkast, P!nk, Erykah Badu, Kanye West, Usher, Ne-Yo and Atlanta rappers – Ludacris, T.I., and Jeezy.

Both appointments are effective immediately.