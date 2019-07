By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV

Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff had already made history as the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon.

Today, she can add another milestone to her list with a first round victory in London. Gauff, who was born in Atlanta, defeated one of her idols Venus Williams Monday.

The 15-year-old advanced past the 5-time Wimbledon champion Williams in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.