Philanthropist Who Paid Off Morehouse College Student Loan Debt Launches Paid Internship Program

Robert F. Smith, the billionaire investor who erased the student debt of Morehouse College’s Class of 2019, has launched an internship program for ethnically underrepresented students.

The program, called InternX, will guarantee 1,000 students from ethnically underrepresented groups a paid summer internship in the STEM field.

Rising sophomores with a 2.8 GPA or higher are eligible.

AT&T, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Deloitte and CitiGroup are reportedly among the companies that will take InternX candidates, according to the AJC.

Smith is the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, a New York-based investment firm focused on software, data and technology. According to Forbes, Smith has an estimated net worth of $5 billion.