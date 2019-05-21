Atlanta City Council Adopts Resolution Creating Task Force to Repurpose City’s Jail 

The Atlanta City Council on Monday immediately adopted a resolution introduced by Council member Andre Dickens on behalf of the administration establishing a task force to repurpose the Atlanta City Detention Center. The mission of the task force is to evaluate a use of the detention center that could benefit the entire community and serve as a center for equity.

Two appointments to the task force were made Monday. Council President Felicia Moore selected Council member Matt Westmoreland as her appointment. Council member Dustin Hillis, chair of the Public Safety/Legal Administration Committee, selected Council member Antonio Brown as his appointment.

The Council also immediately adopted a resolution introduced by Council member Amir Farokhi expressing opposition to Georgia House Bill 481, commonly called the “fetal heartbeat bill.” The resolution urges the Fulton and DeKalb County District Attorney’s offices not to prosecute anyone under the law that was adopted this legislative session by the Georgia General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp earlier this month.

Also Monday, the Atlanta City Council approved an ordinance to close a portion of George Street SE to facilitate the construction of the Memorial Drive Greenway Project (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1206). The vision for the project includes a park with greenspace, seating and pathways, as well as other park and infrastructure-related improvements such as prioritizing pedestrians on streets near Historic Oakland Cemetery to create space for festival tents and markets.

The Council also approved a resolution executing an intergovernmental agreement with Fulton County Board of Health to provide pre-exposure prophylaxis services to high-risk populations within Atlanta for one year in the amount of $100,000 for the prevention of HIV transmission (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3541).

Additionally, the Council approved an ordinance to acquire approximately 7.1 acres of real property located on Browns Mill Road from the Conservation Fund for development as a park and food forest in City Council District 1 (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1251).