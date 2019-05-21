Phylicia Rashad to Receive Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company’s Jane Bishop National Theatre Award

For 16 seasons, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre Company has created masterful works of theatre art that honor the African-American experience, lift up diverse voices, and create cultural understanding. To honor those who have championed the company’s mission of celebrating the tradition of Black storytelling while giving voice to bold artists of all cultures, True Colors will host the second annual True Colors Applauds Awards Brunch on Saturday, June 1 at 11:00 AM at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Hotel.

Numerous companies, foundations, and individuals have supported True Colors over the last 16 years, establishing the theatre as a staple in the arts community. The Ovation Circle Giving Society was established in the theatre’s 15th season to ensure the theatre continues to thrive at the nexus of artistic excellence and civic engagement. The True Colors Applauds Awards Brunch will celebrate the Ovation Circle Giving Society, a community of supporters who have invested in the theatre this season.

Emceed by Brenda Wood, the True Colors Applauds Awards Brunch will include performances from our 2018-2019 season, “Moments Make the Movement,” and the presentation of five awards to individuals and organizations that have positively impacted the arts community. Four of the awards are grounded in True Colors’ core values of boldness, laughter, abundance, and respect, and a fifth award — the Jane Bishop National Theatre Award — is named for True Colors’ late Co-Founder, who illuminated the path that led to the creation of True Colors.

The Georgia Justice Project is being recognized with the Boldness Award, applauding the company’s outstanding work in supporting the cause of social justice in our community.

Pearl Cleage, Atlanta-based author and playwright, will receive the Laughter Award, acknowledging her artistry and her work in the social justice field.

Turner, now known as WarnerMedia, will be recognized with the Abundance Award, marking the company’s outstanding support of the arts community.

Camille Russell Love, executive director of the City of Atlanta Office of Cultural Affairs, will receive the Respect Award, recognizing her exceptional work as an influencer in the arts community.

Phylicia Rashad, Actor and Director, will receive the Jane Bishop National Theatre Award, applauding her commitment to supporting arts and culture causes that uplift future generations.

In addition to celebrating the awardees, True Colors will also pay homage to Co-Founding Artistic Director, Kenny Leon, who will become Artistic director emeritus next season, and celebrate the transition of Jamil Jude from associate Artistic director to Artistic director. True Colors announced Leon’s departure from the company last fall.

“It’s time to engage a younger generation with fresh artistic leadership,” said Leon. “Since first meeting Jamil, I knew he was the right person to carry the torch for True Colors Theatre Company. Jamil is an inspiring artist and an empowering community leader. True Colors will continue to thrive locally under his leadership as a place where everyone’s story is told.”