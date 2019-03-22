Frustration Mounts in Mozambique Over Food, Water Shortage

Residents of the Mozambican port city of Beira continue to desperately wait for aid in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, as fears rose that the death toll could soar.

Beira, a low-lying city of 500,000 residents, was the worst hit by the tropical cyclone which struck with winds up to 170 kilometres per hour last Thursday, before moving inland to Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The situation in Beira was desperate as residents suffered shortages of food, water and other essentials one week after a devastating cyclone.

The number of deaths in Mozambique could be beyond the 1,000 predicted by the country’s president earlier this week, said Elhadj As Sy, the secretary-general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

