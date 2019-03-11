UGA Alum to Launch E-Course Aimed at Career Acceleration, Impact

The University of Georgia’s Black Business Student Association at Terry College of Business presents “Accelerate Your Career,” an e-course launch on March 15th at Negril Village Restaurant featuring certified executive coach and author Marion Brooks, co-author, president and CEO of iN-Hale Entertainment LLC Nathan Williams, and M.J. Harris, financial executive and motivational success teacher.

Brooks is a corporate diversity and inclusion executive with more than 20 years of experience building and leading award-winning teams in sales and marketing in the medical industry. In the executive coaching arena, Brooks helps individuals to maximize their potential while increasing their impact and performance.

The Amazon best-selling author will provide key insights into “What You Don’t Know Is Hurting You: 4 Keys To A Phenomenal Career,” including the video-based online course taught by Brooks and entrepreneur M.J. Harris with powerful yet easy to apply, career lessons.

The event begins at 8 p.m. with networking and cocktails followed by a book signing and author Q&A moderated by UGA Alum Eric Jones.

Register here: http://bit.ly/MarionAtlantaTour

