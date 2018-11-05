Abrams’ Campaign Responds to Racist Robocalls Being Sent to Georgia Voters

In response to the robocalls that have been recently sent to Georgia voters, Abigail Collazo with the Abrams for Governor campaign released the following statement:

“It is not surprising that in a race that has consistently been very close, we’ve seen several weeks of increasing desperation from many dark corners trying to steal the election, cheat, lie, and prey on people’s fears rather than having the respect to listen to voters and speak to their hopes. It’s disturbing that after months of racist, sexist and inaccurate attacks against Stacey Abrams, Brian Kemp has only now suddenly decided to find a conscience as polls are tightening and Georgia voters are making it clear that they reject the kind of hate he and his allies have been spewing around the state. These automated calls are being sent into homes just days before President Trump arrives, reminding voters exactly which political party is promoting a climate that champions this kind of vile, poisonous thinking. Georgians are better than this, and that’s why they are turning out in record numbers to vote for Stacey Abrams, who is the only candidate in this race who has consistently stood against bigotry and hatred and instead has celebrated the rich diversity of our community and our state. Those voters know that when we vote and we make our voices heard, we can overcome this kind of evil and move our state out of this darkness and into a brighter future.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: