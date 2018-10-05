Bobby Brown: The King is Back

After veritably breaking the Internet this year with the success of the “Bobby Brown Story” on BET, the ‘King of the Stage” has returned to reclaim his throne. The biopic picked up where its predecessor, “The New Edition Story,” left off, taking us on a wild, yet entertaining roller coaster ride into the stellar rise, near demise, and redemption of the founding member of the R&B super group New Edition.

While Brown’s hits kept him at the top of the charts, and antics kept his name in the headlines in the early aughts, he is not showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. From owning his own production company (Brown Ribbon Entertainment), creating his own foods with all natural and real ingredients (Bobby Brown Foods) to releasing new music, the original “Bad Boy” of entertainment is reclaiming his time.

Today, Brown is back to do what he does best: Entertain the crowd. New Edition members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins are hitting the road for a major U.S. tour under the name RBRM (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike) and Bobby himself took a moment speak with us in reference to all to all of the excitement that has been recently surrounding him lately.

Atlanta Daily World: What are your thoughts about the reaction to the “Bobby Brown Story” on BET?

Bobby Brown: It was great! I am very proud of the work the actors and the director did. My wife and I also produced it with our company, Brown Ribbon Entertainment and I am really just proud of the finishing work. It felt good to get my story off of my chest and get it to the people.

ADW: Were you nervous about the backlash that could come from putting everything out there?

BB: No. Not at all. I felt if I told my story, I would be staying truthful to myself. It was time for everyone to hear what I had to say instead of me being silent. I have been silent way too long. It was a chance to get things off my chest and I honored my mind. Life is a lot better for me knowing that I wrote the book and that we did the biopic. Who don’t like it, don’t. And whoever does, does.

ADW: Tell us about your new single, “Like Bobby,” that is out now.

BB: The song came about from us doing the movie. I told Face (Baby Face) that I wanted him to work with Teddy (Teddy Riley) and those two had never worked together. So, it was me putting two great producers together to make this one song for the end of the movie and they came up with ‘Like Bobby.’ It was a great way to end the movie and start a new chapter. That is my 2018 “Prerogative.” I think love is being missed in most of the music that is out there right now and we need to bring more love into this world.

ADW: How does is feel to be reuniting with your brothers of New Edition once again and going on tour as ‘RBRM’ (Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky, Mike)?

BB: It’s been so much fun. We do four shows a week and every night it just gets better and better and we have more and more fun. The crowds are coming out and we are selling out everywhere. It’s been perfect for us to hit the stage and now when we do, it is a whole different feeling than what it was before. We have always loved what we do, but right now us as grown men, we all have families that we have to take care of and it’s just fun to be out there giving the people exactly what we have always done, which was entertainment.

ADW: Last but not least, you guys have a concert coming up here in Atlanta, on Oct. 6th. What are you expecting from the crowd?

BB: I know we are coming to tear that place down! We are really looking forward to hitting Atlanta. It is one of our biggest markets and, of course, I used to live there for a long time, so I know some of my family members will be in the crowd. It’s going to be good to see so many friends and family members and just to play the A again, man! [There’s] nothing like the A!

