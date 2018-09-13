Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Transparency Officer Legislation Moves Forward

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ promise to create a new Transparency Officer is a step closer to going before the Atlanta City Council for a vote.

Legislation that represented a collaboration between the Mayor, the City Council and local media outlets was approved unanimously by the Finance/Executive Committee.

“There is no city in the state of Georgia that has been more aggressive in the space of ethics and transparency than Atlanta,” says Mayor Bottoms. “This ordinance will set the new standard for best practices in municipal government.”

The new Transparency Officer will ensure that the City of Atlanta is actively meeting the requirements of the Georgia Open Records Act (GORA,) as well as establish and implement a mandatory training program regarding open records requests. The City will also create and maintain a website dedicated to open records compliance.

“Along with our new Open Checkbook online portal, this appointment represents another major step in our progress to create One Atlanta – an affordable, equitable and transparent city, where government operates ethically and responsibly for all the people,” adds Mayor Bottoms.

The ordinance creating the Transparency Officer is expected to be voted on Monday, September 17, 2018.

