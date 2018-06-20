Usher pledges allegiance with ‘Juneteenth’ T-Shirt at Essence Music Festival

Usher made a bold statement with his attire at the Essence Music Festival this weekend.

Not widely known for his political opinions, the singer appeared in New Orleans on Independence Day with a shirt that crossed out “July Fourth” and highlighted Juneteenth instead. In addition to his dismissal of the holiday, he questioned the current state of America with his leather jacket, which read: “Have We Achieved Our Independence?”

The singer also dropped knowledge on millions of his Instagram followers by wishing everyone a happy belated Juneteenth. Juneteenth, also known as ‘Freedom Day,’ marks the day Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 to announce the abolition of slavery.

Usher joins the ranks of many Black celebrities who have been vocal about the racially charged attack on Charleston, South Carolina’s Mother Emanuel AME Church and other recent events that have resulted in the death or disenfranchisement of Black bodies.

The statement t-shirt doesn’t appear to be on sale just yet, but we’ll be sure to let you know when you can make a statement of your own.

