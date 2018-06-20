Stacey Abrams wins more endorsements after Black women push her to victory

Stacey Abrams is paving the road to another victory in Georgia’s gubernatorial race this November. The Georgia governor Democratic primary winner now has the support of a former U.S. vice president after winning over the hearts of thousands of Black women.

According to an announcement made Wednesday (June 20), Joe Biden endorsed Abrams, 44, who could become the nation’s first Black women governor.

“Stacey Abrams is a bold leader who knows what it will take to get results for Georgians,” Biden said. “She understands hard work and is committed to finding solutions for the families who come home after a long day of work struggling to get by. As House Democratic Leader, she led the fight to stop a tax hike on the middle class, championed Georgia’s public schools, and advocated for Medicaid expansion.”

Biden continued: “Her experience, track record of building consensus across party lines, and commitment to listening to every community in the state will make her an excellent Governor for the people of Georgia.”

I am honored to have the endorsement of Vice President @JoeBiden, whose decades of service to our nation has helped shape brighter futures for countless Americans. I look forward to working alongside him to ensure every GA family has the freedom and opportunity to thrive. #gapol pic.twitter.com/fb6bdu2ej6 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 20, 2018

In response to the endorsement, Abrams, former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives, expressed her happiness.

“I am honored to have the endorsement of Vice President Joe Biden, whose decades of service to our nation has helped shape brighter futures for countless Americans,” Abrams said. “I share Vice President Biden’s commitment to fostering economic prosperity for every Georgia family, and I look forward to working alongside him to ensure everyone in our state has the freedom and opportunity to thrive.”

Abrams already has been endorsed by several organizations, including American Women’s Party, Democracy For America, Georgia Equality and Georgia Association of Educators. She also has the support of California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris and an endorsement from Vermont Senator and former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, CNN reported.

The Democratic primary winner will run against either Georgia Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle or Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who will meet in the Republican runoff in July. Forty-four percent of Georgia’s eligible voters gave Abrams positive ratings, as opposed to Kemp who has 33 percent and Cagle who had 28, according to a Garin-Hart-Yang research poll shared by Abrams’ campaign team with NewsOne last month.

