Pam Grier hosts ‘Brown Sugar Week on Bounce’ June 11-15

Primetime Event Features Blaxploitation

Epics Every Night at 9:00 p.m. ET;

The Mack, Super Fly, Bucktown Among the Titles

Legendary actress Pam Grier returns to Bounce to host a week-long series of classic blaxploitation films pulled straight from Brown Sugar, Bounce’s popular subscription video-on-demand service.

“Brown Sugar Week on Bounce” Hosted by Pam Grier

Weeknights at 9:00 p.m. (ET) June 11-15

Mon. June 11 – Bucktown starring Grier and her frequent co-star Fred Williamson, who finds himself battling the racism and police corruption that ended his brother’s life.

Tues. June 12 – The Mack headlined by Richard Pryor and Max Julien as “Goldie” – the most notorious pimp in Oakland.

Weds. June 13 – Black Belt Jones – Jim Kelly plays a martial artist who must battle the Mafia to protect a karate school.

Thurs. June 14 – Super Fly directed by Gordon Parks, Jr. and starring Ron O’Neal as New York City drug kingpin “Priest”

Fri. June 15 – Three the Hard Way featuring Williamson, Kelly and Jim Brown banding together to foil a racist plot.

Viewers can find these movies and hundreds more on Brown Sugar along with complete seasons of top-rated Bounce originals such as Saints & Sinners, Family Time and In the Cut. Brown Sugar is available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Channels, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and web browsers via BrownSugar.com. Brown Sugar also has Google Chromecast capabilities which allow video to play on televisions directly from mobile devices and tablets for consumers with Android and iOS devices.There is a free initial trial period for subscribers with a retail price of $3.99/month thereafter. Visit http://www.BrownSugar.com for more information.

Grier blazed a trail for actresses, showing Hollywood that women could open and carry movies as the lead characters. Many of her films seen on Brown Sugar – Foxy Brown, Coffy, Sheba, Baby,and Friday Foster to name a few – are excellent representations of that. She also starred in Jackie Brown written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and co-starring Samuel L. Jackson, Robert DeNiro and Michael Keaton. Grier received rave reviews and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her performance. She later starred in the TV series The L Word and Smallville with guest appearances on numerous other hit shows.

Bounce (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage, and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports, and more. Bounce has grown to be available in more than 109 million homes across the United States and 97% of all African-American (AA) television homes, including all the top AA television markets. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP).

