H.J. Russell & Company Volunteers Celebrated the Mothers of Patients Being Treated at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital

Russell CARES volunteers kicked off Mother’s Day weekend helping patients make love-themed activities for their mothers while also receiving some gifts and goodies of their own

Many say a mother’s love is like no other, especially when

you’re not feeling your best, but moms need love too. That’s why just before Mother’s Day weekend, Russell CARES volunteers, employees from the formalized community engagement arm of H.J. Russell & Company (Russell), helped patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding Hospital show love for their mothers by doing various love-themed activities with them in the lobby of the downtown hospital. The Russell CARES volunteers did arts and crafts, played games, and colored with the patients while enjoying lunch provided by Chick-fil-A at Vine City.

“At the heart of Russell is our commitment to the community,”said Michael Russell, CEO, Russell.“Our company’s philanthropic focus is to enhance the lives of Atlanta’s youth, so choosing the location of the first, official Russell CARES community volunteer experience was easy. What better way to spend the day than by bringing smiles to the faces of Hughes Spalding patients and their mothers.”

In addition to being able to make love-themed crafts for their mothers and other beloved family members, more than 75 patients received their very own set of interactive Playtime Bed Sheets donated by Russell. The sheet sets, which have games and learning tools printed directly on them, along with gift bags filled with goodies, were also delivered by Russell’s CEO, and other Russell CARES volunteers directly to those children who were patients admitted into the hospital.

“We are thankful to H.J. Russell and Company and the Russell CARES initiative for their generosity and exciting event benefiting the patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding,” said Scott Hodoval, Vice President, Development for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “As a nonprofit, we rely on the donations of our community in order to meet the needs of the growing pediatric population in Georgia. H.J. Russell and Company and the Russell family have a long standing and invaluable relationship with Children’s and thanks to our community partners like Russell CARES, we are able to achieve our mission of making kids better today and healthier tomorrow.”

Russell’s history with Hughes Spalding runs deep. Two of the three Russell children (H. Jerome and Michael) of the late Atlanta business leader, philanthropist and construction icon, Herman J. Russell (1930-2014) and his wife, the late Otelia Hackney Russell (1930-2006) were born at Hughes Spalding. In 2010, the Hughes Spalding lobby was named after Mrs. Russell, and in 2016, the Emergency Room was named after Lovette Twyman Russell, the wife of Michael Russell. She was also born at Hughes Spalding and currently serves as the chair of the Hughes Spalding Community Foundation Board.

“Streamlining all of our philanthropy under the Russell CARES umbrella allows us to more effectively deliver meaningful programs to organizations like Hughes Spalding as well as respond to community requests for support,” said Paul Bryant, Director of External Affairs, Russell. “We are honored to have the opportunity to positively impact the community, one child at a time.”

About H.J. Russell & Company

Founded in 1952, H.J. Russell & Company (Russell) is one of the largest minority-owned real estate development and construction services firms in the United States. A multi-faceted organization providing integrated solutions and an exceptional customer experience, Russell has developed, designed/built, renovated and managed some of the nation’s most complex and high profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill. Visit www.hjrussell.comto learn more about the firm and Russell CARES.

About Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has been 100 percent dedicated to kids for more than 100 years. A not-for-profit organization, Children’s is dedicated to making kids better today and healthier tomorrow. Our specialized care helps children get better faster and live healthier lives. Managing more than a million patient visits annually at three hospitals, Marcus Autism Center, and 28 neighborhood locations, Children’s is the largest healthcare provider for children in Georgia and one of the largest pediatric clinical care providers in the country. Children’s offers access to more than 60 pediatric specialties and programs and is ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report. With generous philanthropic and volunteer support since 1915, Children’s has impacted the lives of children in Georgia, the United States and throughout the world. Visit www.choa.org for more information.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: