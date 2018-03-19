Morris Brown College 137th Founder’s Day Convocation

Author, Pastor and Servant Leader Dr. Walter L. Kimbrough, Sr. to Keynote

The speaker for the Morris Brown College 137th Founders’ Day Convocation scheduled noon, Friday, March 23, 2018 at Flipper Temple AME Church will have to find ways to encourage attendees to “Imagine, Aspire, Believe”. The phrase used by the College as its mantra aptly describes the keynote, Rev. Dr. Walter L. Kimbrough, Sr. whose life has been defined by rising from humble beginnings to build one of Atlanta’s most successful ministries serving the underserved. By his own accord, he readily admits he was born “po and proud” as a Grady baby raised in an Atlanta low-income community. But those who follow his prolific teachings have heard him claim many times “You may be knocked down, but you don’t have to lie down – you got to get up, get strong and remember that you are somebody!” That message will serve him well as he addresses the Brownite faithful who know firsthand what it is like to survive insurmountable odds. But the speaker can relate as a fellow alumnus, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from the institution and a Master of Divinity degree from nearby Interdenominational Theological Center.

Of the People

After serving for more than 50 years, he retired from the ministry earning a stellar reputation characterized by evangelism, pastoral care, teaching, preaching and community service. One former parishioner passionately wrote in an online comment, “He is a man of courage, dedication and honor. His leadership and ability to feed his flock is exemplary”. Kimbrough, Sr. provided leadership at all levels of the United Methodist Church in Northern Illinois and North Georgia. In 1974 after successfully leading Chicago congregations through racial transition, he was appointed to the Cascade Church in Atlanta. He moved Cascade from a dying congregation of less than 100 members to a vibrant one of more than 7000 members. He retired from that pastorate in 2006. At the North Georgia Annual Conference in 2012 he was appointed pastor of Columbia Drive United Methodist Church bringing him out of retirement. After two years under his leadership, Columbia Drive United Methodist Church, a church slated to be closed following the 2014 Annual Conference was once again a thriving and vital congregation with an average Sunday attendance of 190 and an annual budget of $480,000.00+. Satisfied with the accomplishments the church made under his leadership, he reentered retirement in June 2014.

Honors and Awards

Kimbrough, Sr. is a member of the Board of Visitors for Emory University, a member of the Peachtree Corridor Taskforce and honorary chair of the Morris Brown College Circle of Friends. He also served as Chair and Vice Chair of the MARTA Board, on the Board of Directors of the United Way of Metropolitan Atlanta, the Board of the American Red Cross (Atlanta Chapter), the Trustee Board of Reinhardt College and the Southwest Community Hospital Board. For three years he chaired the Church Committee of the United Negro College Fund Telethon and was appointed by the Governor to the State Housing Trust Fund for the Homeless Commission. In 2009, he was chosen by the Atlanta Business League for inclusion in the “Legends Hall of Fame” for outstanding leadership to the community. His address, “Reclaiming Our Mission to the City” appears in the book,” The World Forever Our Parish” and he is the author of “Nothing Is Impossible”. He is a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and married to Marjorie L. Kimbrough, author and educator. They are the parents of two adult sons, Walter and Wayne and the grandparents of Lydia Nicole and Benjamin Barack.

Next Generation

Much of the fundraising for Morris Brown College is committed to helping secure a future for the next generation through a quality education. Despite facing what appeared to be insurmountable challenges in recent years, the school never closed its doors and has graduated a class every year since its inception in 1881. The loss of accreditation dealt a temporary blow but does not represent the end of the Morris Brown College story. Some mistakenly believe loss of accreditation means loss of academic strength. The College still retains some of the most qualified instructors on any higher education campus and students who excel academically. In the 2018 Inaugural A.U.C. Black History Quiz Bowl, Morris Brown College led all teams for most of the event, advancing into double rounds before losing by one point to Spelman College. The Morris Brown College Quiz Team also traveled to Austin, Texas to compete in the HBCU Battle of the Brains.

Morris Brown College, with the approval of the Board of Trustees, is undertaking a $20 million, three-year comprehensive fundraising campaign comprised of different appeals, including Annual Giving appeals, with this income being directed to operations; Capital Campaign appeals, with this income being directed to building renovations; and Legacy Giving appeals, with this income being directed toward endowment enhancement. To support the College and help the institution meet its financial targets, several convenient options are available for one to donate including: (1) cash or check or money order made payable to Morris Brown College; (2) credit card; (3) on-line at www.morrisbrown.edu or (4) via text message (Text GIVE to 404-495-3870 and follow the prompts).

WHAT: Morris Brown College 137th Founders’ Day Observance (Free & open to the Public)

WHEN: Friday, March 23, 2018, 12 noon – 2:00pm, (Reception to follow)

WHERE: Flipper Temple AME Church

580 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard, SW

Atlanta, GA 30314

For more information, contact Jackson Communications at (404) 271-6240.

