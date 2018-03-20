Students participate in prestigious Disney Dreamers Academy at Walt Disney World

One hundred teens from across the nation participated in Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and Essence magazine — a four-day, immersive and transformational mentoring program at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida which concluded this weekend.

The 100 students were selected from thousands of applicants nationwide for this once-in-a-lifetime mentoring program that is designed to assist them in identifying and pursuing their dreams. The students, along with a parent or guardian, received an all-expense-paid trip to Disney to participate in the program, which features a series of career-oriented workshops and leadership seminars. Celebrity participants include Sunny Hostin from ABC’s “The View,” television personality Steve Harvey, national recording artist Ne-Yo, former NFL great and “Dancing with the Stars’’ winner Emmitt Smith and actors Jussie Smollett (Fox’s “Empire’’), Miles Brown (ABC’s “Black-ish’’) and Marsai Martin (ABC’s “Black-ish’’).

