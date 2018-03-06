NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 6 pm – 8 pm

AHA Headquarters Office

230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta, GA 30303.

The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AHA) will hold a public hearing to present its FY2019 MTW Annual Plan, which outlines our vision to become the frontrunner of innovative, affordable housing options for working families, seniors and disabled residents in the city of Atlanta.

The draft Plan is available for public review through 03/22/2018 in all AHA-Owned properties and via www.atlantahousing.org. Comments can be made at the Public Hearing or submitted via 24/7 message line (404) 817-7458, email to strategy@atlantahousing.org, by mail to AHA or by office appointment. All comments must be received no later than 03/22/2018. AHA residents, program participants and other interested parties are invited to attend the Hearing. For assistance or reasonable accommodation to review the draft Plan or attend the Hearing, please call the message line by 02/28/2018. AHA abides by all Fair Housing laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, familial status or disability.

