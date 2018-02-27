Atlanta Streetcar Temporarily Closes for Georgia Power Emergency Repairs 

The Atlanta Streetcar (ASC) will temporarily suspend services today, Monday, February 26, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. for emergency repairs to a Georgia Power underground cable that poses the risk of an extended loss of power to customers.

The cable failure is located at the Georgia Power facility near the Butler Substation on Auburn Avenue. In order to repair the cable, power crews must access the streetcar right-of-way at the corner of Auburn Avenue and Jesse Hill Road; the intersection is located directly along the ASC alignment.

Work to repair the cable failure is expected to last approximately two days. ASC will resume normal service on Wednesday, February 28 at 6:00 a.m.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: