The Cast Iron Chronicles: A Collaborative Dinner on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The second event to their three-part series, The Cast Iron Chronicles, bringing narrative to the journey of African American women building success in a streamlined industry

Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere, Chef Deborah VanTrece and Chef Jennifer Hill Booker are hosting a six-course collaborative dinner and cocktail pairing on Martin Luther King Day at Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours beginning at 6 p.m.

“Journey to the Beard House” stands to debunk the myths of ‘soul food’; crossing cultural divides to highlight the various meanings of traditional soul food around the world with elegantly inspired dishes, serving as a platform for prompting discussion about the soul of the culinary industry – its history, the road that has guided the standards of success today, and challenges faced by minorities, specifically women and African Americans.

Honoring Marin Luther King Jr. and his role in the advancement of civil rights on January 15, while continuing to support the stride towards equality as proceeds from the evening benefit James Beard Foundation’s Women’s Leadership Programs – addressing the most pressing issues female chefs face, offering the tools to move beyond simply being a great chef and becoming a successful business owner.

