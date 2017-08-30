CHICAGO– The Phillips WIldcats 2017 football season kicked off with a bang under the bright lights of Gately Stadium this past Saturday evening.

Taking on the Catholic league powerhouse, Loyola Ramblers, the Wildcats were looking to send a message that they will be a force to reckon with this year. Scoring 3 touchdowns on the way to a 20-14 victory, WIldcats senior quarterback J’Bore Gibbs helped his team send that message loud and clear.

“We just wanted to come out on the field and give our all really.” Gibbs said. “I was talking to my brothers before the game and I preached that we have to just play our brand of football. Wildcat football.” he continued.

The first half found the two football powerhouses stuck in a defensive struggle, with both squads picking up early turnovers and struggling to move the ball on the offensive end. But Gibbs charged the early ineffectiveness to jitters. “It was the first half, of the first game, of the last season for some of the guys on the team so I charge a lot of that to jitters. We have been a team that over the last couple years is known to come out in the 2nd half and show out.”

And show out they did. Picking up a TD on the first drive of the 2nd half, Phillips added to their 1 point half time lead and never looked back.

