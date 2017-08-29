Chicago Radio Broadcasters Supports Red Cross Efforts In Houston, Texas

More than 30 Chicagoland radio stations will simultaneously air a :60 second radio spot to support the efforts of the American Red Cross as they work to support those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas and across the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 4:29 pm.

“The Radio Broadcasters of Chicagoland (RBC) are proud to unite as a group to help the people of Houston impacted by the devastating floods. We urge all Chicagoans to contribute to the relief efforts that are so desperately needed,” said Matt Scarano, Chairman of Illinois Broadcasters Association’s Radio Broadcasters of Chicagoland Committee. “We are using the power of radio in both English and Spanish, to help out those in need. In a time of crisis, Chicago Radio is willing to help in any way we can.”

The American Red Cross is currently helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey by supplying shelter, warm meals, and truck-loads of supplies, along with hope to the areas hurt by Harvey. The Red Cross estimates that they will shelter over 55,000 people in the days after the storm with the number to grow as the storm moves across the Gulf Coast. The need for financial support will continue for weeks, months and years.

“What a great idea for the Radio Broadcasters of Chicagoland to apply their winning roadblock formula in building instantaneous public awareness to the immediate needs of the Red Cross in helping victims of Hurricane Harvey.” said Dennis Lyle, president and CEO of the Illinois Broadcasters Association. “Doing so is yet another reflection of the care and concern local broadcasters have for their community and communities beyond.”

Chicago Radio Drives Real Results, an ongoing initiative to demonstrate the power of radio, was first introduced in 2016 with a 30-minute live conversation broadcast across 47 radio stations with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in a Chicago Radio Town Hall Meeting. The conversation was heard by one-third of Chicago’s population, according to Nielsen.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: