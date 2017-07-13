Brown Sugar Launches on Amazon Fire TV

Brown Sugar, the new subscription-video-on-demand service featuring the largest collection of iconic African-American movies is now available on Amazon Fire TV.

Brown Sugar features titles like “Dolemite,” “Jackie Brown,” “Cotton Comes to Harlem,” “Foxy Brown,” “Cooley High,” “Blacula,” “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central,” “A Soldier’s Story,” “Black Caesar,” “Which Way Is Up?,” “Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip” and “Car Wash” as well as acclaimed documentaries such as “More Than a Game,” chronicling Lebron James’s journey to fame.

Amazon customers with Fire TV or a Fire TV Stick can now watch Brown Sugar’s extensive and one-of-a-kind of cult classics, all un-edited and commercial-free as they were originally seen in theaters. Customers who purchase a Brown Sugar subscription in the Amazon App store will receive a seven-day free trial and then pay $3.99 per month thereafter. The service is also available for Amazon Kindle Fire tablets.

Amazon Fire TV is the No. 1 selling streaming media player in the United States across all retailers, and Fire TV Stick is the most reviewed product in Amazon history.

Brown Sugar also showcases original programming and features complete seasons of the hit Bounce television network series Saints & Sinners, Mann & Wife, Family Time, In The Cut and Ed Gordon. Fans can also go to Brown Sugar to watch all the exciting action of Premier Boxing Champions on Bounce.

Brown Sugar is available for mobile phones and tablets in the Amazon App store, Google Play Store and iTunes App Store and for computers at http://www.BrownSugar.com.

Brown Sugar is owned by Bounce, the fastest-growing African-American network on television.

