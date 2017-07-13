Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. set to host it largest conclave in Detroit

Thousands of men of Sigma and their families will have an opportunity to enjoy a festive atmosphere, which includes an impressive list of events featuring major recording artists, political personalities, a golf tournament and mentoring workshops.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. will converge on Detroit July 18-23 for its International Conclave, which is expected to draw thousands.

The official conference for its members worldwide is projected to be the largest in the organization’s history as members continue the work the organization has begun in effectuating changes in the lives of young men of color for more than 100 years. Several events such as a Mentoring Forum, Miss International Phi Beta Sigma Pageant and a three-on-three Basketball Tournament are planned.

“We’ve planned a wonderful, productive and fun convention for our brothers, their families and our guests. Having lead, with the help of our General Board, the transformation of our organization over the last four years, I say thank you to all the members, friends, sponsors, community partners and families who’ve assisted us with the programs we initiated and executed,” said PBS International President Jonathan A. Mason Sr. “While we are convening in Detroit, our members are planning to have a positive economic impact on this great city. I trust, the programs we’ve planned will make a difference in the lives of our members and citizens of Detroit.”

Events scheduled include:

Tuesday, July 18 – Honorable Demetrius C. Newton Golf Tournament and the General Board Dinner.

Wednesday, July 19 – First Time Attendees Orientation, Opening Ceremony hosted by Comedian and Actor J. Anthony Brown and Concert featuring The Clark Sisters, and The President’s Reception featuring Teresa Griffin.

Thursday, July 20 – Breakfast with the Candidates & Candidates Forum, Oratorical and Debate Finals, Regional Caucuses, Life Members Brotherhood Luncheon and The Miss International Phi Beta Sigma.

Friday, July 21 – Omega and Rededication Ceremony, Phi Beta Sigma Federal Credit Union Breakfast & Meeting, PBS International Awards Luncheon, Distinguished Service Chapter Dinner and International Step Show Competition and Concert featuring Juvenile, Twista and Special Ed.

Saturday, July 22 – Sigma Marketplace, Blue and White Cookout, Three On Three Basketball Tournament, Alain Leroy Locke Honors Chapter Induction Ceremony, Distinguished Service Chapter Induction Ceremony, PBS Image Awards Banquet & Grand Orchid Ball.

Sunday, July 23 – Worship Service.

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., an international organization of college and professional men, was founded on January 9th, 1914 at Howard University on the principles, Brotherhood, Scholarship and Service.

For more information on Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Conclave, please visit www.phibetasigma1914.org

