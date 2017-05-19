Metro Atlanta officials honor police for handling of voting equipment theft in Cobb County

Days before the April 18, 2017 federal and state special election, four ExpressPoll units were stolen from a Cobb County precinct manager’s vehicle. ExpressPoll units are used to check in voters when they arrive at their polling place to vote. After learning of the theft, Cobb law enforcement officers jumped into action and, working with the Atlanta Police Department, College Park Police Department, and Clayton County TIGER Unit, swiftly apprehended a suspect, Kareem Riley, on April 19. Officers were able to determine that no voter information had been taken from the stolen voting equipment and the equipment was destroyed before being placed in a landfill.

Prosecutors will pursue criminal charges against the suspect for theft.WHO: Georgia Secretary of State Brian P. Kemp; state Senators Michael “Doc” Rhett and Bruce Thompson; state Representatives Derrick Jackson and Sandra Scott; Cobb Commission Chairman Mike Boyce; Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott; other elected officials from Fulton, Cobb, and Clayton counties; and Atlanta, Clayton County, Cobb County, and College Park law enforcement officers

Along with other distinguished attendees, Secretary of State Brian Kemp will honor a team of Atlanta, Clayton County, Cobb County, and College Park law enforcement officers for their case work following the theft of four ExpressPoll units from Cobb County on April 15, 2017.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Remarks from Secretary Kemp, 2:00 – 2:10 p.m.

Presentation of “Outstanding Georgian” certificates, 2:10 – 2:12 p.m.

Remarks by elected officials in attendance, 2:12 – 2:20 p.m.

Photograph with Secretary Kemp, elected officials, and officers, 2:20 – 2:25 p.m.

Q & A session, 2:25 p.m. – as needed

WHERE: Georgia State Capitol, South Wing stairs

Paid parking is available in the Pete Hackney deck at 162 Jesse Hill Jr. Dr. SE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

