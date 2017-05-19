City of Atlanta to invest in transparent government technology

Resolution calls for the City of Atlanta to invest in technology that will enable the public to review governmental financial records via a website committed solely to financial transparency

The Atlanta City Council approved a resolution Monday directing the Department of Finance, in consultation with the Department of Atlanta Information Management, to issue a request for qualifications for software packages that will allow the city to host a “Transparent Atlanta” Website.

The resolution was sponsored by City Councilmembers Felicia Moore, District 9, and Mary Norwood, Post 2 At-Large.

Creation of a website separate from the city’s official webpage, would allow constituents to review all revenues and expenditures of the city derived from the general fund, enterprise, trust, and other city fund accounts. The “Transparent Atlanta” Website would host all financial information related to the city.

Moore said as taxpayers, the residents of the City of Atlanta have a right to know how their tax dollars are being spent. She said the ability to see how government uses public dollars is fundamental to democracy.

Cities across the country — large and small — are posting all of their expenditures on the Internet, where they are easily accessible to the public for review.

Many industry leading municipalities such as New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, and Denver have all made serious strides towards complete transparency with regard to city accounts payables and receivables.

‘Transparency in government spending bolsters public confidence, improves responsiveness, and promotes a greater effectiveness and fiscal responsibility,” Moore said.

The Department of Finance and the Department of Atlanta Information Management are requested to provide a status report of the request for qualifications to the Finance/Executive Committee within sixty (60) days.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: