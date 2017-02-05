Jack and Jill Presentation Ball 2016

The Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Pittsburgh Chapter held their biennial Presentation Ball on Dec. 30, 2016, at the beautiful Omni William Penn Hotel in the grand ballroom. This year, hundreds of attendees learned the back story of the Jack and Jill Presentation Ball. Judith Davenport, DMD, the Legacy Ball chair, shared the story of how the ball began.



The first ball was held on Dec. 30, 1982. The Jack and Jill Presentation Ball was conceived after Davenport’s daughter was not invited to attend a ball that her Ellis School classmates were attending. The Jack and Jill mothers got together and planned a ball that included young men and women in the 11th and 12th grades. The first ball had 10 participants and the proceeds benefited NEED (The Negro Emergency Education Fund). The 2016 event was the 17th consecutive Jack and Jill Presentation Ball and a portion of the proceeds were presented to Gateway Medical Society’s Journey to Medicine program.

