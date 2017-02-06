Learn Ways to Stay Ahead of the Competition

Today we’ll talk about the last three areas you can work on to maximize your current resources. They are:

•An offer they can’t refuse

•Would you like fries with that?

•Stay away from the edge of the cliff

An Offer They Can’t Refuse

The secret to success is to stay ahead of your competitors — maintain the competitive edge. To do that you need to make it easier for your customers/clients to say “yes” rather than “no.” You do this by eliminating all the psychological, financial, physical, emotional and other roadblocks they may have.

You can take the risks for them by offering warranties and guarantees that make the customer feel more confident in you, your business and your products/services. You also must be serious about your offer and follow through if a situation does arise. The quickest way to the bottom is to play games or take back a warranty or guarantee.

Would You Like Fries With That?

It’s the oldest trick in the book. I mean, really, how many times a week do you fall for it? Every time you sell a product or service, you need to offer an add-on, upgrade or back-product to go with it. These products must be complimentary to the original product being purchased and must create a higher perceived value.

Avoid the Edge of the Cliff

Continuing to test and measure your systems, products, marketing methods and all other aspects of your business allow you to see problems before they happen and therefore avoid falling off the edge of the cliff.

Here are a few specific areas you can test for potential improvements:

•Marketing

•Sales Copy

•Customer Service

•Sales Letters

•Sales Presentations

•Employee-Customer Interaction

Through testing these different areas, you will find products/services where you can raise the price, maybe others where you can lower the price or offer that product as an incentive item, and find many other areas for improvement that will better use your current resources. If you need any help with your marketing, try our free test drive to work with me. Take a test drive at www.mastersofbusinessacademy.com or take the $10,000 marketing challenge at www.sakirajackson.com.

