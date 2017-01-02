Former FOX 5 anchor launches ground breaking enterprise for deaf community

Karen Graham, former FOX 5 Good Day Atlanta anchor launches a pioneering enterprise established to serve the Deaf community.

Graham, a 20-year veteran of TV broadcasting, has been an advocate for the Deaf and hard-of-hearing for more than 10 years. After ending her illustrious career, she felt the time was right to seize the opportunity to marry her passion and profession. “The Deaf community has a special place in my heart, so I knew my next career step would fall in this area. I am so excited to combine my professional experience with an extraordinary service for the Deaf community. There’s nothing like this out there,” said Graham.

According to research, 70 million people worldwide use sign language, of which 35 million are in the United States. Advances in technology have resulted in unparalleled connection between the Deaf and hearing worlds, leading to a nationwide call for equal access to communications in American Sign Language. Graham’s endeavor is answering the call in an unprecedented way.

The announcement will be held on January 5 at 7pm at Ray of Hope Christian Church, 2778 Snapfinger Road, Decatur Ga. 30034. Details will be unveiled at the event. You are encouraged to arrive on time.

