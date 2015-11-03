Reflections: Here we go again

By now the whole world — well, most of it — knows that beautiful superstar actress Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez, a fine actor, are heading for divorce and are dealing with a lot of “issues,” most of them involving their two-year-old son. They got married in July 2013.

As much as we’d like to give Halle Berry the benefit of the doubt, there must be a problem on her end, or maybe several problems. Could she be that hard to live with? It can’t always be the man’s fault.

This marriage failed as did the two before it (Eric Benét, David Justice), and then there were the ill-fated relationships with model Gabriel Aubry, dentist John Ronan and, reportedly, an abusive Wesley Snipes. There might be more.

Perhaps Halle Berry should stay single. Fortunately, the Martinez-Berry prenup called for their money to always be kept separate.

THE OTHER day a few of my co-workers and I were having a discussion centered on this question: “Can you remember the first album you ever bought?” About half of the people couldn’t remember. They’d begin their response with, “Well, it might have been…”

Do you remember your first album purchase?

For me it was “Two Lovers and Other Great Hits” by Mary Wells. I bought it at the Sears store that was on Gratiot and Van Dyke. I was a huge Mary Wells fan. My schoolmates used to tease me about it.

Ne-Yo did a great job guest starring on “Empire.” He should do more acting. (He played himself.) Hopefully, the producers will sign him on for a recurring role. He will next be seen as the Tin Man on the special “The Wiz Live!” scheduled to air Dec. 3 on NBC. Songstress Shanice (“I Love Your Smile”) portrays Dorothy.

Sometimes singers are surprisingly good as actresses and actors, such as Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams when she made a three-episode guest star appearance on the TV show “Half & Half” in 2006.

By the way, Michelle is her middle name; her first name is Tenitra.

ALTHOUGH she has had a lot of success in her long career (she’ll be 54 in December, believe it or not), Angie Stone admits there was a time when she was ready to withdraw from the business.

Stone, whose new album, “Dream,” comes out this week, said, “I wanted to quit because I was tired of the repetitive reality of having to prove yourself over and over again. I didn’t feel like people appreciated my gift anymore.”

There was also a well-publicized physical altercation with her daughter, among other things, prompting her to say, “I woke up one morning (crying) and asked God, ‘Did you forget about me?’”

Glad she’s back on track.

A lot of people, including Malcolm-Jamal Warner, disapprove of the cover of the latest Ebony magazine — a framed picture from “The Cosby Show” that has been shattered.

Warner said it is “contributing to the stereotypical image that society has of the broken black family and the shattered black family. It’s disappointing.”

I didn’t take it that way. My being upset about the cover has more to do with the lack of respect it shows Bill Cosby.

It comes as no surprise that Mike Tyson, who is not known for his intellect, has come out in support of Donald Trump for president.

BETCHA DIDN’T KNOW…that the first concert Eddie Murphy ever attended was one headlining the great Jackie Wilson, and that the Beatles are his favorite artists.

WORDS OF THE WEEK, from Oprah Winfrey: “Discover what you love, then do it.”

Let the music play!

