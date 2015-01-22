Jay Leno gives opinion of Bill Cosby and the rape allegations

One legendary comedian has a strong opinion about a fellow legend on the mushrooming rape allegations of the star of the historic “Cosby Show.”

Jay Leno, the former longtime host of NBC’s “Tonight Show” admonished skeptics to to take the women’s accusations seriously.

During a Q-and-A session on Wednesday, Jan. 21 at the NAPTE conference in Miami, Leno spoke about the plethora of sexual assault claims against Bill Cosby:

“I don’t know why it’s so hard to believe women,” Variety reports. “You go to Saudi Arabia and you need two women to testify against a man,” he added. “Here you need 25.”

“On any other media that would have been edited,” said Leno. “People are getting news unfiltered now,” which Leno likes.

It must be noted that Cosby and his attorney have continuously denied doctoring women’s drinks and then sexually assaulting them. Furthermore, Cosby has never been charged with a crime, even though his crystal-clean image has been undeniably tarnished permanently.

