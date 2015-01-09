Atlanta Dream spearheads MLK essay contest for trip to D.C.

The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream has partnered with Atlanta Public Schools for a Martin Luther King, Jr. “What’s Your Dream” essay contest with the chance to earn a trip to the nation’s Capitol.

Students from selected schools may submit essays from Jan. 9-16 for a chance to winprizes, including a trip to Washington D.C. for the Dream’s June 12 game against the Washington Mystics, plus a visit to the MLK Monument and other monuments and museums.

“In our efforts to leverage our platform to continue to inspire, educate and empower the youth in the Atlanta Metro area, we are thrilled to announce this partnership with Atlanta Public Schools in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the legacy he has built in communities around the world,” said Dream President and General Manager Angela Taylor.

“Dr. King’s historic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech has spurred many on to powerful civic action, and it is our hope to impact our community through this educational journey,” Taylor added. “We look forward to receiving several inspiring essays from middle and high school students who wish to share their dreams for their lives, their college journeys and their future careers.”

Educators were equally enthused for the occasion for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a couple of talented and qualified students.

“This rewarding opportunity will be educational and enriching for our students,” said Dr. Michael Maze, Career Technical and Agricultural Education Director for APS. “Therefore, I encourage all participants to reflect on their ‘dream’ and submit the best entry possible.”

As part of the Dream and APS collaboration, the contest is being held for the 16 APS middle and high schools that participated in the Dream Experience during APS College and Career Motivation Week Nov. 17-21. Students from participating schools may submit 500-750 word essays, explaining their dreams for life, college and a future career, and what actions they will take to achieve those dreams.

One high school and one middle school student will be chosen as winners, earning them the grand prize trip to Washington D.C. for themselves, a parent/guardian and an additional guest, in addition to an Atlanta Dream prize pack.

A second-place finisher from both high school and middle school entrants will receive two tickets to the Atlanta Civil Rights Museum plus an Atlanta Dream prize pack.

Third-place finishers will win two ticket vouchers to the movie Selma or a movie of their choice and an Atlanta Dream prize pack. All essays must be submitted by 4 p.m. ET on Jan. 16, and winners will be announced on Jan. 23.

Essays should be e-mailed to office@atlantadream.net.

