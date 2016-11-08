FOX Screens Lee Daniels’ ‘STAR’ for Atlanta VIPs

ATLANTA – Last night, FOX previewed the new series “STAR” for an exclusive group of Atlanta influencers during the popular ATL Live on the Park showcase from industry vets Shanti Das and Marlon Nichols. Over 300 VIPs gathered at Park Tavern for a sneak peek of the show co-created by Lee Daniels. Cast members Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Amiyah Scott and Jasmine Burke were on hand to welcome guests following an introduction by FOX 5 anchor Alyse Eady. Attendees watched the premiere episode and then proceeded downstairs to enjoy live performances by Julie Dexter, Dondria, Rayven Justice and Sandy Redd with host Ed Lover.

Additional guests included Johnta Austin (supervising music producer of “STAR”), Bryan Michael Cox, Trina Braxton, Demetria McKinney, Jacob Latimore, Lisa Nicole Cloud & Dr. Darren Naugles(“Married to Medicine”), Latocha Scott (formerly of Xscape), Gocha Hawkins (“L.A. Hair”), singer Meelah Williams, Lisa Wu(“Hollywood Divas”); the cast of “Saints & Sinners” Vanessa Bell Calloway, Christian Keys, Clifton Powell, Dawn Halfkenny, JD Williams and Keith Robinson; singer Vina Mills, Angel Love(“Basketball Wives”), actor Brad James, Diallo Thompson(Barbershop 3), Lil’ Zane and Mishon Ratliffe (actor/singer).

Don’t miss a special preview of “STAR” airing Wednesday, December 14 on FOX after the fall finale EMPIRE at 8PM ET/PT.

