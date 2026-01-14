Sen. Donzella James Hosts Community Outreach Event to Distribute Essential Items to People Experiencing Homelessness

On Sunday, December 7, Sen. Donzella James (D–Atlanta) hosted a community outreach event to provide blankets, hygiene kits and other essential items to individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the metro Atlanta area. At the event, volunteers, community partners and local leaders came together to connect attendees with resources for food, shelter and health services.

“Too many of our unhoused neighbors are facing dangerous conditions as temperatures drop this winter,” said Sen. James. “No one should be left without warmth, safety or basic necessities, especially during the holidays, when we are invited to focus on human connection and prioritize acts of kindness. This event was a small way to uplift our most vulnerable communities and show them the compassion they deserve. I encourage everyone to share in the joy of giving back during the holiday season as we continue the fight for those who need the most support.”

The donations were gathered through community partnerships and contributions from supporters across the district. The community outreach effort is part of Sen. James’ continued advocacy for expanded social services, economic opportunities and programs aimed at ending homelessness.

