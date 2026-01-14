Cobb Business Leader Angelia Pressley Announces Bid for Georgia Public Service Commission

Today, environmental sustainability consultant and Clark Atlanta University faculty member Angelia Pressley formally announced her candidacy for the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), representing District 5. Entering one of Georgia’s most competitive statewide cycles, Pressley is positioning her campaign as a direct challenge to the status quo, pledging to bring technical expertise and ratepayer-first accountability to the state’s utility regulator.

As a resident of Cobb County for over two decades, Pressley has built a career at the intersection of business strategy and environmental advocacy. At a time when Georgia households are grappling with a series of significant rate increases, her platform focuses on stabilizing utility costs, accelerating renewable energy applications and job creation, and ensuring that the financial burden of new infrastructure—specifically for large-scale data centers—is not shifted onto the backs of everyday Georgians.

“For too long, the Public Service Commission has operated behind closed doors while ratepayers pay the price for a lack of transparency,” said Pressley. “I am running to ensure our energy future is clean, fair and affordable. My experience in business communication and sustainability means I am ready to hit the ground running, asking the tough questions during rate cases and holding monopolies accountable to the public they serve.”

Pressley currently serves as a faculty member at Clark Atlanta University’s School of Business, where she prepares the next generation of leaders in marketing and management. Her background includes fifteen years of advocating for renewable energy and community-led recycling initiatives. Beyond her professional work, she serves as Board President of an environmental non-profit and holds leadership roles with a regional hospital and various historical and youth organizations.

Key pillars of Pressley’s platform include:

Accountability to Ratepayers: Prioritizing the “public” in public service by scrutinizing Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource Plans (IRP) and rate cases to lower the cost burden on families.

Prioritizing the “public” in public service by scrutinizing Georgia Power’s Integrated Resource Plans (IRP) and rate cases to lower the cost burden on families. Affordable Infrastructure: Advocating for rigorous monitoring of data center impacts on the grid to ensure industrial growth doesn’t result in residential rate hikes.

Advocating for rigorous monitoring of data center impacts on the grid to ensure industrial growth doesn’t result in residential rate hikes. Clean Energy Economy: Championing the expansion of renewable energy to create high-paying jobs while protecting Georgia’s air, land and water quality.

Pressley will seek the nomination in the General Primary on May 19, 2026. If elected, she will join the five-member commission as a watchdog for the state’s energy and telecommunications sectors. Her campaign kickoff party will be held on Jan. 29, 2025, at the Sky Restaurant Bar & Grill, 5590 Whispering Pines Rd, Mableton, Ga. 30126, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“The future of energy belongs to all of us,” added Pressley. “I invite all Georgians to join this campaign to claim an energy future that is healthy, sustainable and economically sound.”