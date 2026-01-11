What You Need to Know About The 83rd Golden Globes

Awards season has officially kicked off, and the 83rd Annual Golden Globes are introducing an exciting addition in 2026: Best Podcast, marking a major expansion into audio storytelling. Most award categories will feature six nominees, while the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category will stand out with eight contenders.

Two legendary figures will also be celebrated this year. Helen Mirren, who earned an acting nomination for Mobland, is set to receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Meanwhile, Sarah Jessica Parker will be honored with the Carol Burnett Award, recognizing her lasting impact on television and entertainment.

Netflix leads all distributors with 35 nominations across film and television. Warner Bros. and HBO received 31 nominations between them. Notably, Netflix has an agreement in principle to purchase Warner Bros. and HBO for $82.7 billion.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another emerges as the frontrunner in the comedy and musical film races, earning an impressive nine nominations. The film is recognized in major categories such as Best Picture and Best Director, while Leonardo DiCaprio also receives a Best Actor nomination for his performance. Meanwhile, in the drama film category, Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value follows closely behind with a strong showing of eight nominations.

On the television front, HBO’s The White Lotus dominates the Golden Globe nominations, leading all TV contenders with six nods across multiple categories. Adolescence, which previously swept the limited series categories at the September Emmys, continues its awards momentum with five nominations. Only Murders in the Building and Severance also perform well, each securing four nominations.

When are the 2026 Golden Globes?

Nikki Glaser will host the 2026 Golden Globes which will take place Sunday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Where are the 2026 Golden Globes?

The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

How to watch the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes will air live on CBS. The awards ceremony will also stream live on Paramount+.

And now, here is the complete list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Kpop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character Of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Avatar: Fire And Ash

F1

Kpop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice Of Hind Rajab

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessie Buckley — Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence — Die My Love

Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts — After The Hunt

Tessa Thompson — Hedda

Eva Victor — Sorry, Baby

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joel Edgerton — Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac — Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson — The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan — Sinners

Wagner Moura — The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White — Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo — Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried — The Testament Of Ann Lee

Emma Stone — Bugonia

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme

George Clooney — Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun —No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons — Bugonia

Best Performance by a Female Actor in Any Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt — The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning — Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande — Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan — Weapons

Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Benicio Del Toro — One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein

Paul Mescal — Hamnet

Sean Penn — One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler — Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Best Director – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro — Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi — It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler — Sinners

Jafar Panahi — It Was Just An Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell — Hamnet

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat — Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson — Sinners

Jonny Greenwood — One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray — Sirāt

Max Richter — Hamnet

Hans Zimmer — F1

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Dream as One” — Avatar: Fire and Ash

Music by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Lyrics by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen

Music by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen Lyrics by: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen “Golden” — Kpop Demon Hunters

Music by: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun

Lyrics by: Kim Eun-jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick

Music by: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun Lyrics by: Kim Eun-jae (Ejae), Mark Sonnenblick “I Lied to You” — Sinners

Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson

Music by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson Lyrics by: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson “No Place Like Home” — Wicked: For Good

Music by: Stephen Schwartz

Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

Music by: Stephen Schwartz Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz “The Girl in the Bubble” — Wicked: For Good

Music by: Stephen Schwartz

Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz

Music by: Stephen Schwartz Lyrics by: Stephen Schwartz “Train Dreams” — Train Dreams

Music by: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner

Lyrics by: Nick Cave

Best Television Series – Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in The Building

The Studio

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kathy Bates — Matlock

Britt Lower — Severance

Helen Mirren — Mobland

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sterling K. Brown — Paradise

Diego Luna — Andor

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo — Task

Adam Scott — Severance

Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell — Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Selena Gomez — Only Murders In The Building

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Jean Smart — Hacks

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin — Only Murders In The Building

Glen Powell — Chad Powers

Seth Rogen — The Studio

Martin Short — Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Claire Danes — The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones — Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried — Long Bright River

Sarah Snook — All Her Fault

Michelle Williams — Dying for Sex

Robin Wright — The Girlfriend

Best Performance by a Male Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jacob Elordi — The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti — Black Mirror

Stephen Graham — Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law — Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys — The Beast In Me

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Carrie Coon — The White Lotus

Erin Doherty — Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder — Hacks

Catherine O’Hara — The Studio

Parker Posey — The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Owen Cooper — Adolescence

Billy Crudup — The Morning Show

Walton Goggins — The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman — Severance

Ashley Walters — Adolescence

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television

Bill Maher — Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein — Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart — Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani — Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast