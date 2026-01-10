Eastpoint Police Request Community Help in Gus Thornhill Shooting

On January 9, 2026, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the Gus Thornhill Funeral Home. Upon arrival, officers located a 55-year-old female who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was also determined that one additional female sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries, and was treated at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was at the location dropping off her daughter so she could attend a viewing for a family member. While standing near the entrance of the funeral home, a drive-by shooting occurred involving multiple suspects who discharged firearms in the area of the property. The victim was struck during the incident. Detectives are processing the scene, and searching for the suspect’s vehicle and the alleged suspects.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan was at the scene and stated the following, “I would like to express our deepest sympathy for the families who experienced this tragedy. It’s an outrage that cowardly individuals chose to commit such senseless acts of violence while four families attending viewings were at their most vulnerable. Our team will not rest until justice is served.”

This is all the information we can provide at this time, since it is an active crime scene, but if anyone witnessed the event, or has information that could be helpful in this case, please call East Point Police Communications at 404.761.2170.