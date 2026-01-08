Minneapolis Mayor Demands ICE Leave City After Agent Fatally Shoots Woman

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to leave the city immediately following the deadly shooting of a woman during an immigration enforcement operation, per Fox 9.

The fatal shooting unfolded on Wednesday (January 7) near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue as ICE agents were conducting what the U.S. Department of Homeland Security described as “targeted operations.” DHS officials said a confrontation broke out after a crowd gathered at the scene. According to the agency, a woman used her vehicle in an alleged attempt to strike federal officers, prompting an ICE agent to fire what DHS called “defensive shots.”

City officials later identified the shooting victim as a U.S. citizen who had been observing the operation and was advocating for immigrant neighbors. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, however, characterized the incident as an “act of domestic terrorism,” while DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin referred to those involved as “rioters.” The ICE agent involved in the shooting hasn’t been identified.

“What had happened was our ICE officers were out in enforcement action, they got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis,” Noem said in a statement. “They were attempting to push out their vehicle, and a woman attacked them and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle.”

In a statement posted on social media, Frey said the presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is “causing chaos in our city” and making residents less safe. The mayor urged ICE to “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

“We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately,” he said. “We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.”

The City of Minneapolis echoed the mayor’s remarks, saying ICE activity has heightened tensions and contributed to unsafe conditions. Rep. Ilhan Omar also weighed in, posting that ICE must “stop terrorizing our communities and leave our city.”

The deadly shooting comes amid what ICE has described as its largest-ever enforcement operation in Minnesota, with reports estimating that up to 2,000 ICE and Homeland Security Investigations agents have been deployed statewide. The Trump administration has recently focused on alleged fraud tied to childcare centers in the state.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said his department hadn’t been notified in advance of the latest federal operation.