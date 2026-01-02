Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Kicks Off Second Term with Inauguration Week Focused on Service

Mayor Andre Dickens is set to launch his second term with a three-day Inauguration Week celebration, from January 3-5, 2026. Under the theme of “Moving Atlanta Forward,” the week is designed as a powerful reaffirmation of the city’s commitment to service, faith, unity, and civic partnership, culminating in the official swearing-in of the Mayor and other municipal officials. The media must RSVP here. The events are open to all Atlantans and underscore the administration’s dedication to a stronger, more connected city:

1. ATL Cares! Day of Service

Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta City Council President-Elect Marci Collier-Overstreet and other city officials, as well as Terreta Rodgers (Amazon), Cheryl Kortemeier (Corporate Volunteer Council), and Libby Saylor Wright (Boys & Girls Clubs). What: The weekend begins with a citywide day of impact, volunteerism, and community engagement, activating 61 service projects across Atlanta neighborhoods. Four projects will be led by the Inaugural Team, focusing on youth in partnership with Amazon and House Proud, park conservation with Park Pride, cultural beautification with SCAD, and senior citizen engagement across a range of locations including Whitehead Boys & Girls Club, Chastain Park, A.G. Rhodes in Wesley Woods, and culminating with a volunteer appreciation party at C.T. Martin Natatorium at 12:30pm.

Events throughout the day on Saturday, with Mayor Dickens speaking between 12:30 – 1pm Where: C.T. Martin Natatorium 3201 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

2. The Spirit of Atlanta: Interfaith Service

Mayor Andre Dickens and other city officials, as well as Reverend Raphael Warnock (Ebenezer Baptist Church), Soumaya Khalifa (Islamic Speakers Bureau), and Rabbi Ellen Nemhauser (Interfaith Atlanta). What: A one-hour televised program (on WSB-TV) celebrating Atlanta’s diverse religious communities and uplifting the Mayor’s longstanding connection to faith-based communities. The program will feature inspirational messages, music, and cultural presentations.

Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 11 AM Where: Virtual at https://www.wsbtv.com/community/

3. Inaugural Swearing-In Ceremony

Mayor Andre Dickens, residents, civic leaders, elected officials, and partners. What: The official, formal start of Mayor Dickens’ second term. This is the inaugural swearing-in ceremony for the Mayor, members of the City Council, and other municipal officers.

Monday, January 5, 2026 from 1 PM to 3 PM Where: Convocation Hall, Georgia State University, 455 Capitol Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312



About the Inauguration Week:

Inauguration Week is a reminder of Atlanta’s identity—a community built on service, faith, and civic partnership. Through these events, the city will come together to honor its traditions and look ahead to a stronger, more connected, and forward-moving future under Mayor Dickens’ second term. Please RSVP HERE by completing a short survey to ensure access, as media credentials are required.