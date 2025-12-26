Mayor Andre Dickens Announces ‘Countdown Over ATL’ New Years Eve Celebration

Mayor Andre Dickens announced that the City of Atlanta will be hosting a creative new approach to celebrating New Years Eve. This year, the City will host a citywide fireworks display with a special drone countdown display, which will be visible in Downtown and Midtown.

“The Annual Peach Drop has been a big part of our city’s New Year’s Eve since 1989, bringing people together in a way only Atlanta can. However, this New Year’s Eve, we are reimagining that tradition with Countdown Over ATL,” said Mayor Andre Dickens. “We cannot wait for residents and visitors to experience several fireworks displays that will light up the night across Atlanta. All you have to do is step outside, hit your neighborhood spot, meet on a rooftop or watch from your backyard, and you’ll be part of one special shared moment. Atlanta is a city of opportunity for all, and this year we are going to meet you where you are.”

This unique celebration will include a 12-minute New Year’s Eve activation that is a modern, inclusive, and a citywide celebration aligned with the mayor’s commitment to equity and accessibility for all Atlantans. A Digital Drone Peach in the Sky will be able to be seen Downtown and Midtown, followed by synchronized fireworks across multiple sites.

This night of lights creates a signature midnight moment that is safe, elevated and accessible to every neighborhood. This model pushes Atlanta towards the future. By decentralizing Downtown crowds, increasing visibility across the city and strengthening public safety operations, this citywide display delivers a unified New Year’s experience for all Atlantans.

While the drone Peach will be most visible to Downtown and Midtown, residents citywide can step outside, gather in their neighborhoods, visit local rooftops or meet in backyards to watch the synchronized fireworks and celebrate the New Year together.

If you have an obstructed view by trees, through coordination with local businesses we will have a list of rooftops available in the coming days at atlantaga.gov.